Find Me Falling: Netflix Movie's Complete Cast List Explored

Find Me Falling was released in the U.S. on July 19, 2024. It was directed by Stelana Kliris and shot in Cyprus. Harry Connick Jr. stars as John Allman, an old-fashioned rock star.

After a disastrous return to the music industry, John seeks refuge on a remote island home to find peace and start over. However, the new location becomes a hotspot for unwanted visitors and unresolved issues from his past relationships.

Important Characters and the role they are playing in Find Me Falling

After struggling with fame, John Allman is redefining himself after years in rock music. His time in Cyprus and his brief collaboration with Sia led to a personal and artistic awakening. He has also acted in Hope Floats and P.S. I Love You, and appeared on Will & Grace and American Idol.

Sia is a vibrant character whose love for music and connection with John is central to the story. She helps him rediscover his passion for art and creativity. Agni Scott, a talented actress in film and theater, brings depth and authenticity to her role in the movie.

Melina connects John’s past and present, adding depth to the story and playing a key role in exploring redemption and personal growth. Ali Fumiko Whitney, an emerging artist known for her portrayal of complex characters, marks a significant milestone in her career with this movie.

Other cast of Find Me Falling and John’s growth and redemption in the movie

Captain Manoli plays a key role in John's island adventures, adding local colour and realism to the story. Tony Demetriou, a British filmmaker and actor with a background in film and theatre, brings a sense of authenticity and depth to his roles.

Marikou, an island resident, reveals more about John's personality and helps him reflect on himself. While Angeliki Filipidou, known for her work in Greek cinema and theatre, adds depth to her role in Find Me Falling.

Find Me Falling tracks John's journey of growth and improvement. He meets Sia, a lively yet gentle musician who inspires him and deeply affects his personal life and creativity. Both struggle with love, fame and their artistic expressions. Their deepening bond leads to exploring music and starting over together, blending self-discovery, second chances, and a touching musical connection.