'First Day of First Grade': Jamie Lynn Spears Posts a Sweet Photo of Herself With Daughter Ivey

Popular American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is heading back to school. On Aug. 8, the 33-year-old actress shared photos on Instagram celebrating her 6-year-old daughter, Ivey Joan, starting school. One photo shows Spears with Ivey outside her classroom, with silver balloons spelling out ABC and 123.

Other photos show a large lawn sign that reads, "Welcome Back to School Patriots," with Ivey standing in front, sticking her tongue out in her school uniform. Spears also posted pictures of Ivey's backpack, her 15-year-old daughter Maddie helping Ivey get ready, and Ivey holding a 1st-grade flag. Spears captioned the post, "First day of 1st grade.

Spears shares daughter Ivey with her husband, Jamie Watson, and Maddie with her ex, Casey Aldridge. In May, Spears posed family photos to celebrate the spring holiday. One photo showed Spears with her daughters, her mother Lynn, and her mother-in-law Holly Watson. Another photo featured her mom wearing a pink wig and holding a dog. Spears captioned the post, "Happy Mother’s Day ."

Earlier that spring, Spears posted prom photos of her teenage daughter on Instagram. One photo showed Maddie in a sparkly pink dress and white heels standing next to her mom, who wore a pink Grateful Dead T-shirt and slides. Maddie’s date, in a matching pink tie, stood on the other side of Spears.

A few weeks before Maddie’s prom, Spears posted Instagram photos of Ivey’s first father-daughter dance with her husband. Ivey wore a colorful dress with bird prints and built-in wings. Spears also shared photos of the father-daughter duo heading to the dance and Maddie helping her younger sister get ready.

