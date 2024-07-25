Victoria Justice, a multi-talented American actress, singer, composer, and dancer has a successful career in the entertainment world, especially because of her work on Nickelodeon episodes and musical projects. The actress has successfully delivered many soulful singles and her recent single Raw is nothing less.

Victoria Justice explores self-love and embracing her own imperfections in her song Raw

With new singles like Raw and Down, the 31-year-old actress and singer has been exploring her relationship with herself while writing through emotional highs and lows. In Raw, for instance, Justice accepts her flaws and hopes that a love partner will do the same. In an interview with PEOPLE, Justice spoke about working towards self-love by learning how to forgive herself.

Justice says 'It's ok to forgive yourself'

Victoria Justice "I think forgiving yourself is a really big part of loving yourself. i feel like we're all human, and no one is immune to making mistakes, including myself, obviously."

Justice added that everyone goes through ups and downs in this life, and it's important to give yourself grace and do your self-reflection. Justice added, "Maybe I could have handled this better, or maybe I made this mistake' or whatever, but not dwelling or beating yourself up over those things. That's something that I can sometimes do, and I need to always remind myself, 'It's OK, Victoria, forgive yourself.'"

Advertisement

Victoria Justice's upcoming projects

Apart from music, the artist, who has been in show business since she was a young girl, recently appeared in The Tutors with Noah Schnapp. She will also be starring in the upcoming thriller Depravity and appear as a guest on the pilot of NBC's Suits: L.A.

Furthermore, Justice is currently collaborating with the skincare line Belif. She recently told PEOPLE that she finds it very flattering when fans comment on how young-looking she looks.

ALSO READ: ‘So Incredibly Unfortunate’: Bella Throne Gives Her Candid Opinion About Ongoing Ozempic Trend For Weightloss