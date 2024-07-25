‘So Incredibly Unfortunate’: Bella Throne Gives Her Candid Opinion About Ongoing Ozempic Trend For Weightloss

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs.

Bella Thorne has been vocal about many things, and now adding one more thing to the list is none other than Ozempic, which has apparently taken over Hollywood. Many people on social media have speculated that multiple celebrities have taken the help of Ozempic to lose weight. Read ahead to know what stance Bella Thorne has on this issue.

Bella Thorne on Ozempic

While promoting her collaboration with Illicit Elixirs, Thorne conversed with US Weekly (published on July 24) and opened up about Ozempic. She shared that there has been so much progress made in the body realm of self-love and what makes us beautiful.

The Blended actress expressed that she does not think it is good. She continued, “Whatever age you are, but especially a lot of the younger generation growing up, those are the times where they’re first understanding what beautiful means and how people perceive beautiful. It’s just so incredibly unfortunate.”

Thorne is hoping that this trend goes away and dies down and we can move back to the development we made, embracing all types of bodies.

A few days ago, the Shake It Up alum shared a video on her Instagram handle talking about the same and expressing that she was “feeling good” about her body. Towards the end of the video, she said, “Ozempic, you can f**k off.”

For the unversed, this drug is used to treat type II Diabetes, which causes weight loss as well. Many influential celebrities have been vocal about the drug.

More on Bella Thorne’s career front

The actress is set to make her feature directorial debut with a project titled Color Your Heart, which is based on a real story, per Deadline.

As per the outlet, Thorne shared that the film is not just another screenplay; it is one of the most inspiring projects she has ever written. She added that as she steps into her new role as a movie director, it symbolizes the start of an impactful and “exhilarating chapter” in her career.

Thorne continued that she could not be more honored to tell a real story that has moments so deeply connected with it. The filming is set to start during the spring of this year in the Midwest and Italy, according to the outlet.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

