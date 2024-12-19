Former Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi Regrets Not Being Able To Host Saturday Night Live; Deets

Nancy Pelosi who is a former speaker of the house recently shed light on one of her biggest regrets. The politician expressed herself by talking about how she will never get to host the highly acclaimed show, Saturday Night Live.

Having a discussion with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, on her Wiser Than Me podcast, Pelosi explained, "One of my regrets is I will never host at Saturday Night Live.”

She further went on to add, “I'm really funny."

Replying to her words, Julia Louis-Dreyfus took Pelosi’s regret as a challenge and asked the US representative to come along with her to the show.

However, Pelosi then insisted that her dream of hosting SNL is now over and that it's too late.

Nancy Pelosi even mentioned that she doesn't think of it now. Following this, Dreyfus stated that she would anyhow convince her assuring Pelosi that she would be fantastic on the set.

For those who do not know, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a repertory player for three seasons on the aforementioned show.

Meanwhile, during their discussion on the podcast, Pelosi and Louis-Dreyfus also talked about the DNC mainstay's origins in San Francisco Democratic party politics. The two even spoke about George McGovern, who is a former Democratic senator from South Dakota.

Talking about McGovern, Dreyfus recalled that back in the 80s when she was working on the SNL, the politician had come to host the sketch comedy program.

Advertisement

For those unversed, George McGovern ran against Richard Nixon during the 1972 Presidential election.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know, that McGovern wasn't the only politician who had hosted Saturday Night Live.

Many of Nancy Pelosi’s colleagues including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, as well as Elizabeth Warren have too appeared on SNL.

Moreover, even the new president-elect, Donald Trump has hosted the show twice.

ALSO READ: Will Valentina Allegra’s True Intentions Reveal In Marvel’s Thunderbolts*? Find Out As Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spills Beans