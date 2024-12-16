Will Valentina Allegra’s True Intentions Reveal In Marvel’s Thunderbolts*? Find Out As Julia Louis-Dreyfus Spills Beans

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to return as Valentina Allegra in the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts*. While Dreyfus has previously made an appearance on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character has not been much explored over its intentions and her past.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Seinfeld star opened up about what the audience could expect from Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. While spilling the details of her role, Dreyfus revealed that she was in a dilemma over whether to reprise her role onscreen; however, after learning about the storyline of the upcoming release, the actress was in it.

Opening up about Valentina’s future in Thunderbolts*, Dreyfus revealed, "It's a completely different beast.”

She further added, "This movie's a real opportunity for me to really explore the Val character. You really get to know what she's made of and even a lot of her backstory. She's in it to win it." The Veep star went on to share that her character’s true intentions and the entire plan will unravel, and the fans will be delighted.

Detailing further about what the fans could expect from the actress and her presence in the film, the Veep star revealed, "You're going to see her entire plan unfold.”

She went on to state, "It has a lot of mystery to it, and there's some twists and turns that you don't see coming, which are the best kind. There's a lot of suspense, which is very groovy."

Val made her first appearance in the 2021 film Falcon and the Winter Soldier, wherein she was the recruiter of John Walker’s misguided U.S. agent, played by Wyatt Russell. Later on, she went on to hire other questionable fighters for the mission, including Yelena Belova, portrayed by Florence Pugh.

Val’s last appearance took place in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which it was revealed that Dreyfus’ character had taken the seat of a head in the CIA, giving her new powers.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actress continued, "Her intentions aren't necessarily pure.” Dreyfus further added, "You've got a hero, you've got an anti-hero, you have a villain... is there such a thing as an anti-villain?"

Apart from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Thunderbolts* will also star Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, and Lewis Pullman.

The movie is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

