‘Found His Author’: Ryan Reynolds Explains Why Channing Tatum Was Perfect For Gambit In Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has become one of the best movies in the history of the MCU and one that has grossed a lot this year. While a lot of cameos did impress the audience in the theaters, Channing Tatum’s Gambit received some really loud shouts. Talking about it, Ryan Reynolds has come forward relating to the struggles of The Lost City actor and how he was perfect to play the mutant.

Recently, after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Green Lantern actor took to his Instagram and finally opened up about Tatum playing Gambit on screen.

Sharing a few shots from the movie, Reynolds stated that the Step-Up actor was born to play Gambit. In the post that was shared on August 5, 2024, Ryan Reynolds went on to compare Channing Tatum’s struggle to bring the mutant comic character to the screen with his own.

As per the post, the Fly Me to the Moon actor spent at least a decade introducing himself as the most comic-accurate Gambit, just as Reynolds worked hard for Deadpool.

Further talking about Tatum, Reynolds mentioned, “Some characters can only exist with a one in a billion pairing, and this is it. Gambit found his author in Chan.”

The Sprited actor also added that Gambit happens to be one of the coolest as well as smartest characters in the comic, which has not been properly explored.

Advertisement

Reynolds, who felt, looking at the excitement of the audience in theaters, that they want more of Gambit, stated that he wishes we see the character fairly brought to the big screen.

In his social media post, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actor went on to add, “Rooting for Gambit is easy. Rooting for Chan is even easier,” calling Tatum an actor who is kind and hardworking.

The 21 Jump Street actor was first considered to play Gambit in 2006 in the movie X-Men: The Last Stand. However, the character was cut from the film, and we saw Taylor Kitsch playing the card-throwing mutant in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Following this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Channing Tatum expressed his gratitude through his Instagram post, which he uploaded on July 29.

Stating that he almost thought that he lost Gambit forever, Channing Tatum stated that Reynolds fought for him and that he will owe the Deadpool actor forever. In his post, Tattum also thanked Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, calling him the best creator.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024. Channing Tatum will be next seen in Blink Twice, which is set to release on August 23, 2024.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: All Unanswered Questions Left By The Film Explored