Deadpool & Wolverine: All Unanswered Questions Left By The Film Explored

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine, the third live-action Deadpool film and the first set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, follows Deadpool (played by Ryan Reynolds) as he grapples with the aftermath of his girlfriend leaving him and his failure to join the Avengers. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is captured by TVA agent Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who warns that their universe is at risk of destruction because Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is dead in their timeline.

Deadpool and a variant Wolverine are sent to The Void, where they must escape from Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and return to prevent their universe from collapsing. The film's exploration of multiverse and time-travel elements leaves many questions unanswered.

Deadpool and Wolverine's plot raises timeline and continuity issues

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson discovers that his universe is on the brink of destruction due to the destabilizing effects of Logan's death. Despite Logan's demise, the film presents a confusing timeline: Logan's events are set in 2029, while the movie begins in 2018 and jumps to 2024. Additionally, characters like Shatterstar, who perished in Deadpool 2, reappear without explanation, creating inconsistencies with previous films.

In Deadpool and Wolverine, characters in The Void appear to be from universes destroyed by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). While Blade and Elektra express regret over not saving their own universes, X-23's presence raises questions. If she is the same X-23 from Logan, it is unclear why she is in The Void if her universe is also destroyed, as the film does not address this.

The movie reveals that Mr. Paradox's plan to swiftly destroy Wade's universe using a machine called The Time Ripper is unauthorized by the TVA. Paradox’s actions are portrayed as a rogue attempt to seize power. Despite this, he discloses his plan to Deadpool, risking everything. The film does not explain his motives for revealing his plan, especially since he might have succeeded if he had kept Deadpool out of the equation.

Paradox’s risky plan unravels in chaotic battle with villainous Deadpool variants

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Mr. Paradox pretends his operation is legitimate but reveals his plan to destroy Wade’s world, assuming the plan will proceed smoothly. Given the secrecy of Paradox’s plan, his decision to provoke Deadpool seems reckless and illogical, as it risks his success for a minor gain.

Paradox falsely claims that the TVA’s higher-ups want Deadpool to survive the destruction of his universe, but this is a lie. It appears Paradox might have succeeded if he had kept Wade out of his plans entirely.

Logan and Wade manage to defeat Cassandra Nova, who then assists them in returning to Wade’s universe. However, Cassandra arrives with an army of Deadpool variants, including Lady Deadpool, Headpool, and Kidpool, leading to a chaotic battle. The film does not clarify why there are so many Deadpool variants compared to other Marvel characters or why they are all villains. While it’s implied that Marvel created numerous Deadpool versions due to his popularity, this is not fully explored. Even in the comics, the Deadpool Corps was morally ambiguous, not purely villainous.

When Wade sees a TVA screen depicting a bloodied Thor holding a dying Wade, it hints at a possible future event but remains ambiguous—whether it's a joke or a foreshadowing of Avengers: Secret Wars is unclear.

The film does not explain why Elektra, Gambit, and Blade are in The Void, other than suggesting their timelines were destroyed. This might be a commentary on their less successful movies but likely serves as a setup for Deadpool’s humor. The focus remains on comedy rather than providing detailed explanations of the TVA’s actions.

Johnny Storm returns and TVA mysteries unfold in Deadpool & Wolverine

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Chris Evans reprises his role as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, but Wade mistakenly believes he's Captain America. The Human Torch’s presence in The Void is unexplained, and the fate of the rest of the Fantastic Four remains unclear. Although Evans enjoyed returning to the role, Cassandra Nova ensures that the fate of his teammates remains a mystery.

Elektra, Gambit, and Blade are also found in The Void, likely due to their universes being destroyed or pruned. Wade Wilson requests a second chance for these heroes from B-15, but their ultimate fates are left unresolved.

The film touches on the impact of He Who Remains' death from Loki on the TVA but does not delve into it deeply. Loki himself does not appear, possibly due to scheduling conflicts following Loki Season 2. Additionally, Wade glimpses a future where Thor holds a dying version of himself, hinting at potential future developments in the MCU.

