‘Friendship Never Ends’: Spice Girls Celebrate 30 Years Of Girl Group With Throwback Audition Tape

The Spice Girls made their debut in 1994. With their girl power mantra, they redefined the music industry. Three decades later, the Spice Girls flaunt the Power of Five. The celebrations are in order of their first audition for the girl group. The group has shared a series of short clips from their past, including all five girls: Emma Bunton, Victoria (née Adams) Beckham, Geri Halliwell Horner, Mel Brown, and Mel Chisholm on X.

A nostalgic journey for the Spice Girls

The girls can be seen practicing, dancing, and singing together in a series of nostalgic videos. “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions! What started in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey beyond anything we could have ever imagined. Thank you to our fans for your support from day one #FriendshipNeverEnds,” read the X post.

The video shows the girls joking around and having fun with each other in a few brief snippets of archive footage, dressed casually in ’90s attire. In another charming video, the five girls are huddled together in a doorway, with Victoria and Geri sitting on the ground and Emma, Mel B, and Mel C, 50, standing over them and singing into the camera.

One clip features the entire girl group dancing and singing in unison on a makeshift stage, with Victoria (also known as Posh Spice) in the middle, between Mel B (also known as Scary Spice), Geri (also known as Ginger Spice), Emma (also known as Baby Spice), and Mel C (also known as Sporty Spice). Other clips feature the girls practicing separately.

Are the Spice Girls reuniting?

In January, Mel B revealed on Today with Hoda & Jenna that fans could anticipate some exciting news shortly. The musician known for “Wannabe” declared that the news will leave fans “100 percent satisfied”. Although she hinted at a potential reunion, she acknowledged that “there’s five of us, and we’ve got five different diaries, and we’re all parents,” which has made it difficult to arrange the band’s return. One of the group’s nine No. 1 hits in the United Kingdom, “Wannabe,” peaked at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in early 1997. “Wannabe” is still going strong; in late 2023, it will have surpassed one billion Spotify plays.

After taking a break in 2000, the group reformed in 2007 for a worldwide tour and again in 2018–2019, albeit without Beckham, who hasn’t been involved in the Girls’ activities for over ten years. The 2012 London Olympics marked the last time all five women appeared on the same performance stage. However, Mel B hinted that the girls would be reuniting again this year in early January to celebrate thirty years of empowerment.

I have said this for ages. When asked about a possible comeback on TODAY, she responded, “But now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news that involves all five of us in about a few weeks.” Without giving too much away, it will be the present that never stops giving. I’m going to cause myself a lot of problems. There was no formal information available on the Girls’ 2024 plans at the time of publication.

