Who is Mel B's ex-husband Stephen Belafonte? Exploring their relationship as the singer talks about her abusive marriage and finding her own space

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to physical and domestic abuse.

Mel B recently claimed that until she left her allegedly abusive marriage, she didn't realize how bad it was. The 48-year-old pop star was married to producer Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017, during what she has claimed was an abusive marriage (though he has consistently refuted the allegations).

She has since clarified that, after years of advocating for abuse victims, she has found a "safe space" by joining the judging panel of America's Got Talent, but she still wants to carry on the conversation about the subject. Mel said, "Everything has gone full circle. I did 'AGT' for seven years, then I had a five-year gap and now I'm back on the panel. It seems like perfect timing because I was in a very abusive relationship for 10 years, got out of that, wrote my book, and started campaigning for my charity Women's Aid."

The Spice Girls star, who has two children, Madison, age 10, and Phoenix, age 24, from her first husband Jimmy Gulzar, as well as 16-year-old Angel from her relationship with Eddie Murphy, finds it difficult to reflect on her marriage to Stephen.

However, she acknowledged that although she felt like "nothing" following the alleged abuse, she has since rebuilt her life and is making an effort to be the "best version" of herself for both her children and herself.

Who is Stephen Belafonte?

Stephen Belafonte was born in Hollywood, California. He relocated to Point Pleasant, New Jersey, with his mother, six siblings, and himself when he was twelve.

After returning to Los Angeles at the age of 18, he changed his last name from Stansbury to Belafonte. Stephen attended Loyola Marymount University, where he later founded the film production firm Remag.

The Mutant Chronicles, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, starring Nicolas Cage and Eva Mendes, and Thank You For Smoking are just a few of the movies that include Belafonte's credits. He produced I Pity The Fool, a television series, as well.

Stephen and Mel B's relationship

Mel B and Stephen met on the Talk movie set, and in February 2007 they started dating. They had a brief courtship before getting married in June 2007 in Las Vegas and renewing their vows in front of family and friends in Egypt a year later. Madison, their daughter, was born on September 1, 2011.

Stephen was accused of physically abusing her in 2014 when she appeared on The X Factor UK's live Sunday show with scratches and bruises on her arms and face, which is when their marriage started to fall out. It was reported on Monday, March 20, 2017, that Melanie Brown had requested shared custody of Madison in her divorce petition, alleging irreconcilable differences.

