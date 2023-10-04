'I was super blonde...': When Emma Stone admitted her stage name is inspired by THIS Spice Girls member

Emma Stone has had a stellar career as an actor so far. She has been in some of the best movies of 2010 and became a household name with her role as Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man films . Although many people might not know that Emma is not actually her real name, it is actually Emily. She changed her name once she started acting professionally and there was a particular reason for her to choose such a name for herself.

How Spice Girls influenced Emma Stone’s decision to change her stage name

Emma Stone had a difficult dilemma when she started her career in the Industry. While registering for the Screen Actors Guild of America, which is a necessity for any working actor in the country, the Easy A actor discovered that her real name was already taken. Her real name was Emily Stone, and there was already another actress with the same name registered with the guild.

As the guild doesn’t register two actors with the same name, she had to change it. Ultimately, her love for Spice Girls , especially Baby Spice aka Emma Bunton made her decide on her current name.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon , Emma revealed, “So growing up I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am, so that’s really messed up”.

ALSO READ: 'To have no shame about her body': How Emma Stone said 'Yes' to Poor Things director for explicit scenes

Emma Stone took a Buzzfeed Spice Girls quiz with surprising results

In the same interview segment, Jimmy Fallon made the La La Land star take a Buzzfeed quiz to determine which Spice Girls member she is. The result was absolutely not what both of them expected.

Expecting to be recognized as her favorite Spice Girls member that is Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), the Poor Things actress got Posh Spice instead.

Though that’s not quite bad as well, because Posh Spice is none other than Victoria Beckham who is now a famous fashion designer and of course the wife of former star footballer David Beckham . So, it was still a win for Emma as she got another legend as her Spice Girls member.

ALSO READ: Is Emma Stone returning as Gwen Stacy? Fanart envisions actress as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse live-action