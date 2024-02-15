How Did David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Spend Their Valentine's Day? Exploring Their Romantic Getaway

Marriages are like wine, the older it gets, the better it makes one feel. It embraces you in the warmth of elegance. So has been the case with wonder couple David and Victoria Beckham. Being married for 25 years now, the couple still finds new ways to spark romance and letting each other know that they matter! As the day of love went by, what did the couple do? Find details inside.

How did David and Victoria Beckham spend their Valentine’s Day?

The former footballer and his better half, took a special vacation with tributes to each other on their Instagram. They wanted to mark 27 years of togetherness. 48-year-old David posted a beautiful picture against the backdrop of a sea during sunset. He captioned the post, “Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend. I love you.” The co-owner of Salford City also went on to add, “... I mean ‘I just fancied her.’” This is a line from his own quote in the Netflix documentary series Beckham where he spoke about his wife Victoria. David also gave a shout out to their “kiddies” Brooklyn (24), Romeo (21), Cruz (18) and Harper (12) in the post.

The fashion designer also posted the same picture and captioned it as, “I love you so much!!!!” on her Instagram story. She also posted a throwback clip of David wearing a Cowboy hat at the gym, and swinging at a Gymnastics apparatus. She captioned this post as, “Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy 🤠🐴 🔊 love u so much @davidbeckham!!!" Even she went on to tag their children.

Did something unfortunate happen at the Valentine’s Day trip for the Beckham couple?

Yes. Victoria injured her foot that changed the course of their vacation. The singer took to her Instagram, posted a story with her injured foot and captioned it as, “Happy Valentine’s Day to me … Fell over in the gym!!!!!” But David instead of sympathizing joked around in the response section saying, “How big is your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE @victoriabeckham.” He even added an embarrassed face emoticon at the end. This shows that the couple has a strong and friendly banter that keeps them together and alive. As we find more cuteness on the couple, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

