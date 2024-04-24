Victoria Beckham Gushes Over Husband David Beckham; Thanks Him For Making Her 'Feel Special' On 50th Birthday

Singer Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share what her 50th birthday party has been like. In one of the stories, the former Spice Girl posted a picture of herself with her husband, David Beckham. She penned a note thanking the former football star for making sure that this milestone birthday was unforgettable.

Victoria Beckham Thanks Husband David Beckham

"I still can’t believe how special you made me feel this evening, my birthday, this entire week, and all of our magical years together! Thank you. I love you so much! … I am being honest,” wrote Victoria on her Instagram story alongside a picture of herself and her husband. Victoria donned a mint green gown, and David was spotted in a black jacket and a bow tie. The couple could be seen holding hands in the photo.

Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party:

Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday bash saw an assembling of A-listers, including the Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and noted actress Eva Longoria. The guest list also included fellow Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell-Horner, giving fans a surprise reunion on this occasion. The Spice Girls were captured dancing and singing to the 1997 hit Stop, while Beckham filmed the moment.

Victoria, who is also a fashion designer, shared a photograph of herself and her daughter, Harper Seven, in stunning gowns. “Perfect party dresses from my #VBOccasionwear edit! I love you #HarperSeven xx," she captioned. David reposted on his Instagram stories. “My girls,” he wrote in the caption.

Victoria and David Beckham's Relationship Timeline

Victoria and David Beckham met for the first time in 1997 when both were at the height of their careers. Victoria was part of the then-British girl group Spice Girls, one of the country’s best-performing groups, while David was enjoying global stardom as an impressive footballer.

The two announced their engagement on January 24, 1998, in a press conference and subsequently tied the knot in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland.

The couple shares 4 children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

