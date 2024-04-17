David Beckham Shares Sweet Video To Honor Wife Victoria Beckham On Her 50th Birthday

David Beckham needs no introduction. He is one of the world's most loved and favorite former football players. The exceptional player is also an entrepreneur and is often in the news. Last year, David Beckham made headlines for his Netflix documentary series about his personal and professional life.

Besides all this, he also manages to make quite a stir with his relationship with Victoria Beckham. The couple always makes headlines for just how adorable and in love they are. As we speak of their relationship, in a recent Instagram post, David Beckham honored and showered his wife, Victoria Beckham, on her 50th birthday.

David Beckham's sweet tribute to wife Victoria on her birthday

Victoria Beckham recently reached a milestone as she turned 50 years old. As she commemorates her big day, her husband, David Beckham, also decided to express his love and affection for her on social media. On April 17, David honored Victoria Beckham's birthday by posting a compilation of videos of her at various ages and with their children on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. As you head into this birthday, you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved, and what you have built—posh spice, businesswoman, and of course marrying an England captain."

Check out the post below:

He ended the post by writing, "But your biggest success is your children; you guide, love, and teach them... They adore you beyond words, and we all love you so much. Have a fantastic day; you deserve it. I'm being honest, @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

After seeing the football player's sweet gesture, Victoria Beckham couldn't help but also express her gratitude for the gift by sharing the post on her page and commenting on the post, saying, "I love you all so much, xxx."

David Beckham-Victoria Beckham's kids also shared a sweet post on her 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham share four children: Brooklyn, who is 25 years old; Romeo, who is 21 years old; Cruz, who is 19 years old; and Harper, who is 12 years old. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter-in-law into their family as Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Speaking of her kids, they honored their mother on her big birthday by sharing sweet and memorable posts. Their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, shared a throwback photo with his mother, Victoria Beckham, who was seen holding him as a newborn in the throwback picture. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday, mom. I love you so much. I hope you have the most amazing day."

Their second-born son, Romeo Beckham, also shared a photo with his mother with the same caption: "Happy birthday, mom. Thank you for everything. I hope you have the best day. I love you."

Meanwhile, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham met for the first time at a Spice Girls concert broadcast on television in 1996.

Posh Spice, a.k.a. Victoria Beckham, did not properly meet David Beckham until 1997 when she attended one of his Manchester United games. A year later, they were engaged and expecting their first child before they got married on July 4, 1999.

