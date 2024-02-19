From Sophie Ellis-Bextor's Murder on the Dancefloor to Nick Mohammed's Surprise Comedy Set; A Look At BAFTAs 2024 Performances

BAFTA Awards 2024 saw a rollercoaster of emotions. While some celebrities had their winning faces on, others enjoyed the show with laughs and applause. The performances in between the awards were the perfect entertainers for the night. From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Nick Mohammed, here’s a look at some of the glamorous performances.

Murder On The Dancefloor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed her 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor on Sunday. The act featured the BAFTA nominated movie Saltburn. The audience clapped and screamed in appreciation of the performance. The singer was surrounded by the dancers, who coordinated well with Bextor.

ALSO READ: How Many BAFTAs 2024 Noms Did Barbie Have? Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling Starrer Faces Complete Snub With 0 Wins

Performance On The Skates

Ted Lasso fame Nick Mohammed surprised the audience with an amazing act on skates. Mohammed had a good laugh with the audience while cracking jokes and making witty comments amongst the viewers.

Time After Time

Hannah Waddingham paid an emotional tribute to celebrities during the Memoriam segment of the show. The Ted Lasso star performed her heart out with a rendition of Time after Time at the BAFTA Awards. While the pictures of celebrities ran through the show, fans were quite upset with Matthew Perry not being included in the list.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BAFTAs 2024: Academy Confirms Matthew Perry Will Be Honored At TV Awards Amid Backlash For Missing Out Friends Star During In Memoriam Segment