Fundraiser Launched For Autumn Nelon After Loss Of Family In Plane Crash; Celebration Of Life Service Scheduled

Autumn Nelon’s uncle, Todd Nelon, has organized a fundraiser to support his niece financially following the tragic deaths of her father, mother, and sister, who were also members of the well-known family gospel group The Nelons, alongside Autumn. On Friday, July 26, singers Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon died in a private plane accident in Wyoming, per several media reports. Their death last week hurt Autumn Nelon not only on the personal front but also on the professional front.

“Our heart-wrenching grief is overwhelming, and we are just struggling to take our next breath. We appreciate all the calls, texts, food, and mostly the prayers. We humbly come to you now to ask for help for our precious Autumn,” Todd Nelon said in a Facebook post on Sunday, July 28, in favor of his niece. He added that, though the family is surrounding Autumn with all the love, she’s going to need financial help in covering the costs of her family’s funeral, as well as running their farm, two homes, and the wedding venue. Todd highlighted that the financial help for Autumn becomes even more significant because she did not only lose her loved ones but also her livelihood.

A celebration of life service is to be held for the departed members of The Nelons

According to a Facebook post shared by Autumn, a celebration of life service for Kelly, Jason, Amber, and Nathan (Amber’s husband, who also died in the plane crash) will be held on Tuesday, August 6, at 1 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church in Georgia. The service will also be live-streamed.

Advertisement

Autumn, who is expecting a baby, fortunately, survived the crash because she wasn’t on the plane on Friday when The Nelons were airborne to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska. Besides The Nelons, others who lost their lives in the tragic accident were the family’s assistant Melodi Hodges, pilot Larry Haynie, and his wife Melissa. Per ABC News, Campbell County Fire Chief Jeff Bender confirmed that the Pilatus PC 12/47E aircraft caught fire upon crash, possibly making the mishap more fatal.

About The Nelons — Exploring the gospel group’s life and legacy

The Nelons were a family band consisting of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark and their two daughters, Amber and Autumn. As mentioned earlier, only the latter survives.

Talking to nfwdailynews in 2018, the family’s patriarch revealed that their gospel band was in its 42nd year of music and his daughters were the third generation to join the family endeavor. The Nelons, per him, was formed in 1977 by his wife and her father, Rex Nelon, a Hall of Fame-recognized bass singer.

Advertisement

The group was inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2017 and earned three Grammy nominations across their career. We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown, Come Morning, and I Shall Not Be Moved are some of their biggest hits. Their latest release was There’s a Hole in the Heart, which arrived only a few hours before their tragic demise. The group was also set to unveil a new album titled Loving You soon.

ALSO READ: Who Were The Nelons? Here's All About Beloved Gospel Family Amid Reports Of Death In Fatal Plane Crash