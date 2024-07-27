Who Were The Nelons? Here's All About Beloved Gospel Family Amid Reports Of Death In Fatal Plane Crash

The Nelons, one of America’s most well-recognized gospel families, were involved in a fatal plane crash on Friday, July 26, afternoon, while en route to a concert. Seven people died in the accident, per The U.S. Sun, including four members of the family.

Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter Amber, and their son-in-law Nathan Kistler could not survive the crash that sent the compact plane up in flames upon collision with the ground, the publication reports. The family’s assistant, Melodi Hodges, and the pilot, Larry Haynie, and his wife, Melissa, also passed away.

The lot was headed to Alaska when their plane crashed over Wyoming.

The family’s only surviving member — Autumn Nelon Streetman — confirmed the tragic news in a statement

“As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister Amber and brother-in-law Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry, and Melissa Haynie, were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday,” Autumn, who survived because she wasn't on board, said in a media statement on Friday. She thanked people for extending prayers to her and her husband and soon-to-be-born baby, as well as Jason’s parents, during their tough times.

“We appreciate your continued prayer, love, and support as we navigate the coming days,” Autumn expressed in the press note.

Who were The Nelons — Exploring their legacy amid the demise of 3 of the 4-member group

The Nelons were a family band consisting of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, as well as their two daughters, Amber and Autumn. As mentioned earlier, only the latter survives.

Advertisement

Talking to nwfdailynews in 2018, the family’s patriarch, Jason, revealed that their gospel band was in its 42nd year of music, and his daughters were the third generation to join the family legacy. The Nelons were formed in 1977 by his wife and her father, Rex Nelon, a Hall of Fame bass singer.

The group was inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2017 and earned three Grammy nominations throughout their career. We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown, Come Morning, and I Shall Not Be Moved are some of their biggest hits.

The Nelons dropped a new single titled There's a Hole in the Heart from their upcoming album Loving You just a few hours before their tragic and untimely demise.