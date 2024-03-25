The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Is a Thope Breakup Imminent? Tensions Rise in the Latest Episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Monday, March 25, Steffy Forrester is once again at odds with Hope Logan over her rejection of Thomas Forrester’s marriage proposal.

The latest The Bold and The Beautiful spoiler hints at a brewing Thope breakup.

Thomas's Heartbreak Deepens as Hope Rejects Proposal Again - Are Thope Over for Good?

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is devastated and heartbroken as Hope (Annika Noelle) rejects his proposal once more. He's deeply in love with her and is convinced she's the one for him, but now he fears she may not reciprocate his feelings.

To make the situation even worse, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is urging her brother to forget about Hope and move on because she will never be able to commit to him.

Thomas for his part confides in Ridge about how he's shattered after Hope’s rejection.

Are Thope done for good this time? Only time will tell!

Steffy and Hope are at loggerheads over Thomas

Steffy cannot take it anymore.

Standing up for her brother, Steffy confronts Hope and their argument reaches a boiling point. While Steffy is adamant about shielding her brother, Hope insists she loves Thomas and wants Steffy to keep out. How intense is this showdown going to get?

Advertisement

Tune in to CBS for all the answers. The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chaos At Crimson, Explosive Ex-Encounters, And Intense Power Struggles Take Center Stage