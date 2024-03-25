The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Is a Thope Breakup Imminent? Tensions Rise in the Latest Episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy and Hope clash over Thomas's heartbreak while a Thope breakup looms. Don't miss the drama unfold on The Bold and the Beautiful!

By Seema Sinha
Published on Mar 25, 2024  |  10:43 AM IST |  410
IMDb
The Bold and the Beautiful (IMDb)

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Monday, March 25, Steffy Forrester is once again at odds with Hope Logan over her rejection of Thomas Forrester’s marriage proposal. 

The latest The Bold and The Beautiful spoiler hints at a brewing Thope breakup. 

Thomas's Heartbreak Deepens as Hope Rejects Proposal Again - Are Thope Over for Good?

The Bold and the Beautiful (IMDb)

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is devastated and heartbroken as Hope (Annika Noelle) rejects his proposal once more. He's deeply in love with her and is convinced she's the one for him, but now he fears she may not reciprocate his feelings.

To make the situation even worse, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is urging her brother to forget about Hope and move on because she will never be able to commit to him. 

Thomas for his part confides in Ridge about how he's shattered after Hope’s rejection. 

Are Thope done for good this time? Only time will tell! 

Steffy and Hope are at loggerheads over Thomas 

Steffy cannot take it anymore.

Related Stories

Renowned Producer Sam Mercer Passes Away At 69: A Look Back At His Legacy
entertainment
Renowned Producer Sam Mercer Passes Away At 69: A Look Back At His Legacy
Love Is Blind Reunion: Revealing Relationship Updates And Shocking Revelations
entertainment
Love Is Blind Reunion: Revealing Relationship Updates And Shocking Revelations

Standing up for her brother, Steffy confronts Hope and their argument reaches a boiling point. While Steffy is adamant about shielding her brother, Hope insists she loves Thomas and wants Steffy to keep out. How intense is this showdown going to get? 

Advertisement

Tune in to CBS for all the answers. The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday. 

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Chaos At Crimson, Explosive Ex-Encounters, And Intense Power Struggles Take Center Stage

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles