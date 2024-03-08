General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Face Interrogation Over Jason’s Secret Hideout?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital on Friday, March 8, unveil the aftermath of Dante Falconeri's successful surgery, with Sam McCall spreading the positive news. Dante's critical condition in the ICU remains, but surviving the operation marks a crucial step in his recovery journey. Simultaneously, John "Jagger" Cates updates Anna Devane on Jason Morgan's apparent survival, leading to suspicions that Carly may be hiding him.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlight

Anna, acknowledging Jason's loyalty to Sonny Corinthos, investigates the possibility of Carly being Jason's refuge. As Anna and John confront Carly about the suspect in Sonny's life-threatening incidents, Carly's genuine shock at Jason's return raises questions about her involvement. The revelation prompts Carly to learn about Jason's injuries and the danger surrounding Sonny's life.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

Elsewhere, in the chapel, Nina Corinthos interrupts a close moment between Sonny and Ava. Suspecting Ava of withholding information, Nina pressures her to disclose the truth about Jason's unexpected return. As Sonny learns more about the investigation and discusses the chaos with Diane Miller, he remains determined to handle the situation, vowing to uncover the truth.

Amidst the turmoil, Diane also engages in conversation with Alexis Davis, providing an opportunity for Alexis to express her frustrations about Nina's presence at The Invader. Dex Heller and Josslyn Jacks discuss Dante's ordeal with Michael and Willow Corinthos, leading Dex to contemplate staying in Port Charles despite the risks. Michael encourages Dex to support Sonny, even against Sonny's wishes, as Josslyn makes a heartfelt plea to Dante.

The Friday General Hospital episode promises intense moments as Carly faces interrogation over Jason's secret hideout, Ava grapples with the decision to keep or reveal secrets to Nina, and Sonny makes a resolute vow to tackle the unfolding chaos. Viewers can anticipate a gripping episode filled with revelations, confrontations, and the relentless determination of the General Hospital characters as they navigate through the suspenseful storyline.

