General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis Ashford Get Heather Webber to Leave?

On Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) grows anxious over Heather Webber’s (Alley Mills) release, confiding in Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst). As Elizabeth offers her support, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) works behind the scenes on a plan to ensure Heather's departure from Port Charles. Could Steven Webber’s (Scott Reeves) return play a crucial role in Curtis' strategy?

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Portia, frustrated with the news of Heather’s freedom, shares her concerns with Elizabeth, who suggests a potential solution if things go wrong. Curtis, however, keeps his strategy under wraps, only hinting that Heather will leave town and that he will handle the situation. This leads to speculation that Curtis may call upon Heather's son, Steven Webber, to help persuade her to leave Port Charles for good.

Heather, on the other hand, is determined to stay close to Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay), which could make Curtis’ task even more difficult. As Heather processes the shocking news of her release, delivered by Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), she may resist any attempts to push her out of town.

Meanwhile, in another corner of Port Charles, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) places her trust in Isaiah Gannon’s (Sawandi Wilson) surgical skills as Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins) faces a critical operation. Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) has vouched for Isaiah, and Laura remains hopeful for her daughter’s recovery.

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) also faces her own medical ordeal as she prepares for a transplant. Her daughter Scout (Cosette Abinante) may seek reassurances, and despite Sam’s earlier comfort, Scout’s worries could resurface. With support from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Sam hopes to ease her daughter’s fears before the procedure, even though danger looms for Sam’s future.

In another subplot, Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) finds himself in the middle of a new crisis, possibly involving Jenz Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) imminent arrival in Port Charles. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) becomes entangled in Brennan’s plans, pressing him for answers, but Brennan’s intentions toward her seem more romantic than business-related. Carly, caught between her feelings for Brennan and loyalty to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), attempts to convince Jason that Brennan has a softer side. However, Jason remains wary, especially as tensions rise between Brennan, Carly, and Sidwell.

As Curtis attempts to send Heather Webber packing and Steven Webber returns to the fold, Port Charles braces for more drama and danger. Will Curtis’ plan succeed, or will Heather fight to stay? With new crises and romantic entanglements, General Hospital promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for the chaos that unfolds.

