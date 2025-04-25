Taylor Swift Should 'Speak Out' About Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us Lawsuit, Says Megyn Kelly

Blake Lively's fellow Time100 honoree Megyn Kelly has some advice for Taylor Swift. During her recent appearance at Time100's New York City Gala on Thursday, she spoke about the It Ends With Us drama between Lively and director-actor Justin Baldoni, which has also embroiled Swift and Ryan Reynolds in controversy.

Kelly criticised Lively's addition to Time’s Most Influential People list and said that she's only here because she's a celebrity. The former Fox News anchor also said that her allegations against Baldoni are another example of "fake Me Too allegations."

Referring to a text Lively sent to Baldoni, describing herself as Khaleesi and Swift as her dragon, Kelly said, "Either Taylor Swift is her dragon or she isn’t, I don’t know. That’s what Blake Lively said, so I guess I’ll have to take her at her word." She added that if she was Swift, she would speak up about the controversy instead of distancing herself.

Lively attended the gala with her husband and mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, whom she honoured in her five-minute speech upon getting the recognition at the gala. The actress praised her mother for bravely surviving a deadly attack years before her birth.

The actress said that her mother never got justice, and she credits her beating heart to another woman, in a similar situation, she heard on the radio while driving home one day.

It Ends With Us Drama Explained!

Months after the film's theatrical release, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and engaging in "social manipulation" to "destroy" her reputation. She accused him of running a retaliatory smear campaign that caused her to experience "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation, breach of contract, and civil extortion. The co-stars are due in court on March 9, 2026.

Swift and Hugh Jackman are said to be subpoenaed this week in the ongoing legal dispute, according to some reports. They could be called in to testify in the legal battle.

