Diddy Coerced Woman to Undergo Medical Procedure, Prosecutors Claim as Music Mogul Appears in Court

Ahead of Sean "Diddy" Combs's federal trial, prosecutors have leveled new explosive claims against the music mogul, alleging he forced one of his accusers to undergo a medical procedure as part of his alleged pattern of abuse and control.

During a pre-trial hearing on Friday in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors told Judge Arun Subramanian that the undisclosed medical procedure is directly tied to the degree of control Combs allegedly exercised over a victim.

“It’s relevant to these questions on coercion,” a federal prosecutor stated, asserting that the procedure also connects to the broader sex trafficking allegations.

Though details remain sealed, including the woman's identity and the procedure's nature. Prosecutors, however, are pushing to include the evidence in the upcoming trial, arguing it highlights the extent of Combs' manipulation of his victims.

Judge Subramanian asked whether the medical procedure was linked to the sex trafficking charges Combs faces. The prosecution confirmed it was related.

The 55-year-old rapper and producer has pleaded not guilty to all five federal charges, which include two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.

Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, is expected to testify at the trial. Three other women, using pseudonyms, will also take the stand with accounts of alleged abuse.

During Friday's hearing, discussions also touched on the infamous Cassie assault video. While Combs’ legal team argued the footage may have been altered, prosecutors revealed that the individual who recorded the hotel surveillance on an iPhone will testify, allowing them to present that version of the video as evidence.

Combs’ attorneys had previously requested to delay the trial, but Judge Subramanian has ruled that jury selection will proceed as scheduled on May 5. The trial is expected to include highly sensitive material, possibly even the so-called “freak-off” tapes.

During the Friday (April 25) hearing, Diddy was also present in court to hear the judge's rulings on several key aspects of the trial.

