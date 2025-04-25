Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals Liz Hurley Reached Out to Him After His Divorce from Firerose: Here's How Their Love Story Began

Billy Ray Cyrus is enjoying his time with his new girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley. After confirming their relationship in public on Easter day, the musician opened up about being the happiest in a long time.

During his appearance on The Ty Bentil Show, the Grammy-winning singer shared that he met with Hurley while navigating through a tough phase in his life. The Achy Breaky Heart singer shared that he received an unexpected message from Hurley during his divorce from Tish Cyrus and Firerose, to whom he was married for a year. The musician is also a father to five kids, whom he shares with Tish Cyrus.

Further in conversation with the host, Ray Cyrus shared that he did not even have the actress’ number when her message came through during Christmas time.

The musician explained, “I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than lying on your back when life is kicking you.”

He further added, “And in this moment... a friend reached out.” The singer further revealed that the Gossip Girl alum’s text read, “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and I just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner.”

Meanwhile, the movie star’s son, Damian, too, cheered her mom over her new relationship with the country singer. After the actress shared her lovey-dovey picture with the artist, her son dropped a comment with a celebratory emoji and a heart emoji.

Further in his conversation with the episode host, the father of five revealed, “So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh.”

Moreover, the singer went on to describe his new love as “a great human being” and claimed that she reminds him of his good friend, Dolly Parton.

Billy Ray Cyrus was previously married to Tisha Cyrus, from whom he split after 28 years of marriage.

