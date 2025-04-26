Ryan Reynolds Steals a Kiss From Blake Lively After Quick Pep Talk at Time100 Gala: Watch

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended the TIME Magazine Gala after the actress was named as one of the 100 influential people on the list. As the Gala progressed the Another Simple Favor star stepped up on the podium for a quick pep talk, including the instances in her life and the recent events amid her ongoing feud with Justin Baldoni. The Green Lantern co-stars were also seen indulging in talks and stealing kisses from each other.

Advertisement

In the photos and videos obtained by Page Six, the parents of four were snapped huddling together for small conversations ahead of the actress stepping up on the stage for her speech.

During her address at the Gala, which lasted for around six minutes, Lively went on to thank all the men who were kind, even when no one was watching. She further added that being called “influential” was a major responsibility on her shoulders.

The Age of Adeline star continued, "How we use that matters. Who and what we stand up for, what we stay silent about, and what we monetize versus what we actually live matter.”

She went on to state, "I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum."

Meanwhile, speaking of being honored at the Gala, the mother of four said, "To have an effect, that's not only an honor, it's a significant responsibility. How we use that matters — who and what we stand up for, what we stay silent about, what we monetize versus what we actually live matters."

Advertisement

Lively’s recent appearance came after the actress sued her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

On the other hand, Baldoni, too, sued the actress and her star husband, Ryan Reynolds. He filed the lawsuit on the grounds of extortion and defamation.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spotted on Date Amid Looming Legal Drama Involving Justin Baldoni