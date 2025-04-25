Sirens Trailer: Meghann Fahy Struggles to Rescue Sister Milly Alcock from High Society Cult Run by Julianne Moore
Netflix dropped the thrilling first look at Sirens, a dark comedy limited series with a star-studded cast. As one sister gets trapped in a cult, the other attempts intervention!
Netflix has dropped the trailer for Sirens, a dark comedy limited series starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Julianne Moore. The premise revolves around two sisters, one of whom has been secretly drawn into a strange world full of elite people.
Fahy’s character comes looking for her sister (Alcock), only to find her serving a group of high-society elites, particularly Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). The weirdest part is that she seems happy being associated with them.
“Devon (Fahy) thinks her sister Simone (Alcock) has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell,” says the official synopsis. Michaela, who appears to be running a cult, has a disturbingly strong hold over Simone.
“I told you Dad got diagnosed with early-onset dementia, and you sent a fruit basket?” Fahy’s character asks Alcock’s character in the trailer. Devon starts questioning everything—especially the property and the people, who all seem unnervingly festive all the time.
But Devon can’t wrap her head around her sister’s obsession with Michaela. “My sister seems to really worship your wife,” Devon (Fahy) says at one point. “Yeah, Kiki has that effect on people,” replies Kevin Bacon, who plays Moore’s onscreen husband, Peter Kell.
As the trailer continues, things start to get intense: from the sisters having emotional discussions about their daddy issues to Simone (Alcock) experiencing multiple breakdowns. However, she refuses to accept that she’s in trouble. “This is the happiest I’ve ever been,” Alcock yells at one point.
Michaela’s cult-like life of luxury is like a drug to Simone. Devon attempts an intervention, but Michaela proves to be a formidable opponent. The series is based on show creator Molly Smith Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea, which she wrote during her time at Juilliard.
Sirens will be released on May 22, 2025, on Netflix.