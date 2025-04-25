The Bold and the Beautiful: Liam’s Brain Tumor Storyline Hint at Scott Clifton’s Exit From Show? Actor Responds

Scott Clifton plays Liam Spencer on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the most beloved characters on the show. However, a recent development in the story arc left fans concerned regarding his exit.

In the show, Liam (Clifton) is diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Though everyone on B&B has been reeling from his shocking health crisis, behind the scenes, Clifton is “excited” to tell the challenging story.

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, the actor revealed that he’s excited about this particular arc because he’s “never been entrusted with something this weighty before.” He expressed his gratitude to the head writer/EP Bradley Bell for having faith in him.

But could this storyline lead to Clifton’s exit from the show? The actor neither confirmed nor denied, but encouraged fans to stay with him on the ride. “They have this adage in acting classes where they say, ‘Don’t play the end of the scene,’” he said.

Clifton added that he’s been taking each scene as it comes and not thinking too hard about the ending. “To the fans, I would say, ‘Hey, man, we’re on this trip together! I’m right there with you,” he added. He also assured the fans that, however the story evolves, it will be done with thoughtfulness and delicacy. “We all really, really care,” he added.

Clifton famously joined The Bold and the Beautiful cast after exiting its rival CBS sudser General Hospital. When asked if he was planning to return to GH if his role on B&B is chopped off, he laughed and replied that the previous show is not on his mind.

“I’m just thinking about doing the best job I can do telling this story. That is what is important to me,” he added.

