Diddy Trial Update: Judge Allows Cassie Ventura's Assault Video to be Shown to Jury in Court

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

A federal judge in New York has ruled that surveillance footage showing Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 will be admissible in his upcoming trial on s*x trafficking and racketeering charges.

Advertisement

Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed the defense's claims that the video had been manipulated, stating, "The defense can't show the footage is inadmissible. There's no unfair prejudice to Mr. Combs."

The video, first obtained by CNN, depicts Combs kicking and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway. Combs' legal team argued that the footage was altered, but CNN has denied any manipulation.

During the hearing on Friday, Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, indicated a defense strategy that would portray Combs as a participant in a consensual "swingers" lifestyle and explain why he invited prostitutes to join his s*xual activity.

"There's a lifestyle, call it swingers, that he was in that he thought was appropriate," Agnifilo said. "The reason he thought it was appropriate is because it's so common."

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Prosecutors are also seeking to include testimony about a medical procedure which they argue was "directly relevant" to s*x trafficking charges. The lawyers said that it demonstrates Combs' control over an alleged victim. Judge Subramanian has yet to decide whether to allow the testimony about the unnamed medical procedure.

Advertisement

Despite multiple attempts to delay the trial, the judge ruled last week that the trial will begin on May 5, as scheduled, with jury selection. Opening arguments are scheduled to start on May 12.

Last Friday, Diddy was present at court when U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against his delay request, stating that "it's unclear why there isn’t sufficient time to prepare." After the two-hour hearing, Combs was seen smiling and waving to a few people, including his mother, as he exited the courtroom.

Combs, 55, was arrested in September last year. He is currently in custody at the Special Housing Unit in the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Should 'Speak Out' About Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us Lawsuit, Says Megyn Kelly