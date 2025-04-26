Are The Kardashians Pressuring Timothée Chalamet to Help Make Kylie Jenner a Hollywood Star? Report Reveals Details

Timothée Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner for the past couple of years. However, reports claim that the Kardashian family has been pressuring the actor to help make the media personality a Hollywood star.

According to sources close to the Call Me By Your Name star , the actor is fed up with his girlfriend’s sisters putting pressure on him. An insider also revealed that the demands from the famous Hollywood family could cause the couple to call it quits after two years.

Advertisement

As per reports from RadarOnline.com, sources close to the Dune actor shared that the mom of six, Kris Jenner, has been pulling out all kinds of tricks to keep The Kardashians alive on Hulu .

Another insider revealed, “Kris gets dollar signs in her eyes when she looks at Timothée.” They further added, “Kris wants to capitalize on that to help boost their brand and increase their ratings. They’re all trying to use him for their own gain, Kylie included.”

Meanwhile, sources also shared that Jenner, who shares two kids with her ex, Travis Scott , is eager to get her big break in the industry. However, the actor has not yet been able to secure any projects for his girlfriend.

The insider said, “She’s desperate for him to get her plum roles. She wants to go straight to the top and be an A-lister, no bit parts for her. He’s tried. He’s dropped hints to people he knows in the business, but they’re not warming to it.”

Advertisement

The source claimed that celebrities in the industry do not consider Jenner one of them.

Reportedly, the situation has escalated beyond the actor’s control, and he has explained to the media personality that she cannot simply walk into acting roles.

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet Surprises Students at His NYC High School Amid Whirlwind Romance with Kylie Jenner