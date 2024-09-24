General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dante’s Intervention Save Kristina or Spark More Chaos?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Tuesday, September 24, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) steps in to prevent Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) from making a dangerous mistake. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) prepares for a tense encounter, and Heather Webber (Alley Mills) makes a surprising vow. Will Dante’s actions set off a chain of events that cause even more trouble?

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Dante is concerned about Kristina’s involvement in the John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington) case and fears she might take a wrong turn. He makes a call to voice his worries and tries to intervene before Kristina lands herself in deeper trouble. However, his interference causes friction with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), who was about to question Kristina. When Kristina shuts down, Chase blames Dante for obstructing his investigation, setting the stage for a heated confrontation between the two detectives.

At Pentonville, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) presses Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for details about the night Agent Cates was shot. As Alexis opens up, Martin realizes they face a tough challenge in court. The only way to win might be to pin the murder on Sonny, who also happens to be Martin’s client. This conflict of interest adds to the tension, especially as Heather Webber steps in, vowing to protect Alexis within the prison walls.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Port Charles, TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) seeks advice from Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) regarding his strained relationship with Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos). Molly’s recent disappearance raises red flags for TJ, especially since she was seen confiding in Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). Will Molly reveal the truth or keep secrets?

Meanwhile, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) grows suspicious of Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure), suspecting he’s withholding information, possibly about the escalating danger surrounding Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Sonny, on the other hand, has a heart-to-heart with Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), but his strategy session with Carly promises to be far more intense. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) might step in to mediate, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that Sonny and Carly’s problems are only beginning.

As Dante’s efforts to save Kristina create more complications and Sonny’s personal and professional struggles intensify, the drama in Port Charles is set to explode. With secrets, confrontations, and promises swirling, General Hospital fans won’t want to miss the brewing chaos. Stay tuned for updates on all the trouble ahead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events