General Hospital Spoilers: Will Drew's Focus on Revenge Derail His Future with Carly?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Friday, March 1, Carly Spencer takes center stage as she cautions Drew Cain about the potential pitfalls of seeking revenge. With Drew likely focused on payback against Nina Corinthos, Carly urges him to consider the consequences and make a genuine effort to move forward.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Meanwhile, Felicia Scorpio admits to roping Spinelli into her plan to assist Maxie with rent, leading to unexpected consequences. Maxie's anger towards Spinelli raises questions for Felicia, who explores the possibility of Maxie's fear of emotional vulnerability.

As the drama unfolds, attention shifts to a battered Li becoming a patient at GH. Dante Falconeri and Harrison Chase arrive to question Li, extracting vital information about the tangled web involving Selina Wu, Sonny Corinthos, and the shared threat they face. Dante's connection of the dots suggests a looming danger, prompting concern over the risks Sonny is willing to take.

Simultaneously, Sonny and Spinelli update Ava Jerome on the unfolding events, revealing their plan to bring down their adversary tonight. The stakes are high as they prepare for a decisive confrontation. In another corner of Port Charles, John "Jagger" Cates interrupts Anna Devane's day, expressing a strong desire to eliminate Sonny from his life. Anna attempts to reason with Jagger, emphasizing his duty to protect Sonny, but challenges arise as they attempt to find common ground.

In the final plotline, Kristina Corinthos-Davis and Blaze take a significant step forward in their relationship. Blaze's decision to come out to Natalia Ramirez prompts her to consider going public with Kristina, accepting that their relationship may soon be known to the public. General Hospital spoilers tease happiness for Blaze and Kristina, but hint at looming mama drama.

The Friday episode of General Hospital promises a rollercoaster of emotions, from the complexities of revenge and relationship dynamics to the unfolding threats faced by Port Charles residents. Will Drew heed Carly's warning and steer clear of Nina's revenge plot? How will Maxie and Spinelli navigate the fallout from Felicia's scheme, and what revelations will Li's condition bring to light? As the characters grapple with their challenges, viewers are in for a suspenseful episode filled with unexpected turns and revelations, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

