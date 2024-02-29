General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn Convince Chase to Sign Prenup Amid Tracy's Meddling?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Thursday, February 29, Brook Lynn Quartermaine will find herself in a challenging situation as she apologizes to Harrison Chase for the confusion regarding the prenup. The revelation that Tracy Quartermaine was the mastermind behind the prenuptial agreement puts their relationship to the test. Meanwhile, Chase reflects on the implications of this revelation, contemplating the fragility of their marriage. The episode promises intense confrontations and tough decisions for various characters.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

As Brook Lynn reassures Chase of her faith in their relationship, there is speculation about Chase's willingness to sign the prenup. Lois Cerullo, fed up with Tracy's meddling, confronts her, questioning when Tracy will stop interfering in Brook Lynn's life. At the same time, Hamilton Finn faces unexpected responsibilities as the best man, prompting discussions about his and Elizabeth Baldwin's future.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events

In another storyline, a boxing gym showdown between Michael Corinthos and Sonny Corinthos intensifies, drawing Dante Falconeri into the middle of the conflict. The arrival of John "Jagger" Cates further complicates matters, leading to a confrontation with Sonny. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks attempts to persuade Dex Heller to return to Port Charles, setting the stage for tough decisions and potential bad news.

The Thursday GH episode promises a rollercoaster of emotions as characters grapple with secrets, confrontations, and life-altering decisions. Viewers should brace themselves for the unfolding drama that could reshape relationships and alliances in Port Charles. Stay tuned for updates on the characters' fates as they navigate the challenges ahead.

