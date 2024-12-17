General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu and Brook Lynn’s Feud Reignite as Tensions Boil Over?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises tension, drama, and emotional fallout for Port Charles residents. Lulu Spencer and Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s old rivalry resurfaces, Anna Devane takes steps to right a wrong, and Cody Bell wrestles with his feelings for Sasha Gilmore Corbin. Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine stirs up trouble, and Lucky Spencer is thrown into an unexpected dilemma.

Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) crosses paths with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) for a tense and fiery reunion. What starts as Lulu attempting to “clear the air” quickly spirals into a full-blown clash as insults fly. Brook Lynn may try to keep her composure initially, but it won’t take long for both women to unleash their frustrations and reignite their long-standing feud.

Meanwhile, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) brings Laura Collins (Genie Francis) new information, teasing details from an “unimpeachable witness.” This could tie back to the recent kidnapping ordeal involving Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Determined to find Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez), Anna turns to Jason, urging him to lead the search as she grapples with a sense of obligation to make amends.

Elsewhere, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) invites Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) to the family’s Christmas celebration. However, Cody’s reluctance becomes evident, particularly when Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) is mentioned. Caught between his unresolved feelings and concerns for Sasha’s comfort, Cody considers staying away. Maxie, determined to mend things, may attempt to trick both Cody and Sasha into attending the gathering, setting up an emotional holiday moment.

Adding to the drama, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) confronts Sasha and demands answers, possibly blaming her for Cody’s heartbreak. Despite Tracy’s harsh accusations, Sasha stands her ground and refuses to take the blame, especially since she had no idea of her connection to Cody at the time.

Meanwhile, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) is hit with an unexpected shock. This may involve a complicated encounter between Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) and Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst). Ric steps in to provide Elizabeth with legal advice, particularly as Dex Heller’s (Evan Hofer) demise becomes entangled in Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) investigation. Ric advises Elizabeth to accept Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) offer of personal leave, insisting it’s her best option for self-protection.

Finally, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) asks someone for a favor, likely in response to the mounting Quartermaine chaos, Michael Corinthos’ struggles, or Josslyn’s devastation over Dex’s death. As Sonny steps in to help, his motives could offer support—or stir up even more complications.

With rivalries flaring, heartbreak unfolding, and secrets bubbling to the surface, General Hospital delivers another gripping episode packed with emotional stakes and shocking turns. Will Lulu and Brook Lynn’s feud take a new turn? Can Anna redeem herself, and will Cody face his feelings for Sasha? Stay tuned as the drama in Port Charles escalates.

