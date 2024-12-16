General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn Jacks Seek Justice for Dex Heller’s Death?

In the December 16 episode of General Hospital, emotions run high as Josslyn Jacks struggles with Dex Heller’s tragic fate. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer faces fears for her daughter’s safety, and Willow Corinthos battles Carly Spencer over the future of her children.

Josslyn Jacks is devastated by the sudden loss of Dex Heller and seeks solace on the footbridge, where Jason Morgan finds her. Grappling with her grief, Josslyn questions whether Dex’s death was an accident or the result of foul play, hinting at a potential quest for justice. Jason reassures her that time will help her heal, but Josslyn’s unresolved pain suggests she might pursue answers—and revenge.

Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer opens up to Dante Falconeri about her growing fears of never seeing Charlotte Cassadine again. Dante promises to do everything possible to reunite their family, offering a glimmer of hope.

At GH, Portia Robinson considers stepping back from patient care, possibly leaving Elizabeth Baldwin to handle the fallout from Dex’s grim fate. Meanwhile, Anna Devane, Mac Scorpio, and Felicia Scorpio piece together clues, suspecting foul play in Dex’s death and wondering if Cyrus Renault could be behind it.

At the Quartermaine mansion, tensions erupt as Drew Quartermaine and Michael Corinthos confront their tangled emotions. Drew challenges Michael to acknowledge Willow Corinthos’ genuine feelings, while Tracy Quartermaine delivers a biting insult, declaring Drew an outsider unworthy of the Quartermaine name.

On another front, Nina Reeves tries to convince Willow to take her children and leave, asserting that Michael will use his power to take them away. However, Carly Spencer interrupts their plan, leading to an explosive confrontation. Willow insists that Carly has no say in the matter, escalating the conflict further.

As emotions boil over in Port Charles, General Hospital teases dramatic revelations and intense showdowns. Will Josslyn’s grief transform into a crusade for justice, and can Lulu and Dante find their missing daughter? With conflicts escalating across the board, the drama promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

