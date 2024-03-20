General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina Give Up on Sonny?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Wednesday, March 20, the web of relationships in Port Charles becomes more tangled than ever. With Sonny Corinthos at the center of it all, alliances shift, secrets emerge, and decisions loom large.

The day begins with Harrison Chase grappling with a life-altering decision. Confiding in Brook Lynn Quartermaine, he questions his career path in law enforcement. As Chase contemplates leaving behind his badge, Brook Lynn finds herself torn between supporting his happiness and worrying about the dangers he may face outside the force.

Meanwhile, Alexis Davis seeks solace in her daughter Molly Lansing-Davis as she navigates the treacherous waters of reclaiming her law license. Despite Molly's unease, Alexis remains determined to overturn the decision that led to her disbarment, seeking counsel from Diane Miller. Yet, doubts linger in the air, casting a shadow over her chances of success.

In another corner of Port Charles, Tracy Quartermaine finds herself under scrutiny for her managerial style. When questioned by James West, she's forced to confront her approach and consider the impact of her actions on those around her. Tracy's encounter with James offers her a fresh perspective, potentially leading to a newfound understanding of her role at Deception.

Meanwhile, Nina Corinthos confides in Valentin Cassadine about the turmoil in her marriage to Sonny. As she struggles to salvage what remains of their relationship, Valentin challenges her to consider whether it's worth fighting for. Despite Nina's desire to mend the cracks in her marriage, doubts begin to surface, leaving her torn between holding on and letting go.

Simultaneously, Anna Devane finds herself at a crossroads as revelations about Sonny's involvement in Cyrus Renault's affairs come to light. With her allegiance wavering, she aligns with John Cates in their mission to take down Sonny, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown.

With each passing moment, the stakes grow higher, and the residents of Port Charles find themselves on a collision course with destiny. As tensions mount and secrets threaten to unravel, General Hospital promises an episode filled with suspense, intrigue, and emotional turmoil. Tune in to witness the drama unfold as relationships are tested, alliances are forged, and the battle lines are drawn in the fight for justice and redemption.

