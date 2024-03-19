General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex Confess to Anna?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Tuesday, March 19, the residents of Port Charles find themselves grappling with the aftermath of recent events. Josslyn Jacks seeks solace in her mother's counsel after ending her relationship with Dex Heller, while Dex himself finds himself on the verge of confessing a dark secret to Anna Devane. Meanwhile, Willow Corinthos confronts Jason Morgan over his recent actions, setting the stage for a series of dramatic confrontations and revelations.

Josslyn Jacks opens up to her mother, Carly Spencer, about her decision to end things with Dex Heller upon discovering his involvement in a sinister plot against Cyrus Renault. As Carly offers words of wisdom, Josslyn struggles to come to terms with her feelings of betrayal and loss. Meanwhile, Dex seeks redemption as he prepares to confess his near-fatal actions to Anna Devane, though the full extent of his involvement remains unclear. As tensions rise and loyalties are tested, the residents of Port Charles find themselves embroiled in a web of secrets and lies.

Elsewhere, tensions run high at the Quartermaine mansion as John "Jagger" Cates launches an investigation into Jason Morgan's activities. Brook Lynn Quartermaine finds herself at odds with John as he probes into Sonny Corinthos' past, while Elizabeth Baldwin faces interrogation at General Hospital. Amidst the chaos, Willow Corinthos confronts Jason over his reckless behavior, warning him of the consequences of involving innocent bystanders in his dangerous schemes. As the walls close in around him, Jason turns to legal counsel in a desperate bid to salvage his rapidly unraveling life.

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, the residents find themselves caught in a whirlwind of deception and betrayal. With Dex's confession threatening to unravel the fragile peace of the community and Willow's confrontation with Jason pushing tensions to their breaking point, the stage is set for a dramatic showdown that will leave lives forever changed. As General Hospital spoilers hint at shocking revelations and unexpected alliances, viewers are left eagerly anticipating the next thrilling installment of this beloved soap opera.

