Who Is Eugenio Casnighi? Italian Model Claims He Was Fired From Met Gala For Overshadowing Kylie Jenner Last Year

Eugenio Casnighi stole the spotlight with his striking looks, allegedly overshadowing Kylie Jenner's appearance at Met Gala last year. He worked as a model and greeter at the event.

As he is ousted from the star-studded fashion event, people are no curious to know who is Eugenio Casnighi. Find out more about him below.

Who is Eugenio Casnighi?

Eugenio Casnighi, born on July 30, 1997, hails from Milan, Italy. He's an Italian model who is represented by Q Model Management. Eugenio has been part of numerous campaigns for renowned brands such as Guess and Calvin Klein. His work has also been featured in publications like Huf and Boss Magazine. With his modeling and travel pictures, he has amassed a following of over 210,000 on Instagram. Currently, he calls New York, United States his home.

According to his LinkedIn account, Casnighi has more than 5 years of experience as a Senior Graphic Designer, Creative Designer, Branding Expert, and Project Manager. He completed his education in the Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and Visual Design at IED Milan (Institute European of Design).

He's a handsome and multi-talented individual who has dabbled in modeling, designing, and event greeting. The model caused quite a stir when he outshone actress and model Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2023, resulting in his dismissal. His remarkable attractiveness garnered him a lot of attention last year.

Reasons behind Eugenio Casnighi's firing from the Met Gala event

According to Just Jared, Eugenio Casnighi shared that after reposting videos and photos of himself in 2023 and going viral on the internet, the Met Gala organizers did not want the same thing to happen this year.

"So I've never talked about this because I was under NDA. It's funny enough, they fired me so I can say whatever I want now," the model said in his video. "They fired me because I went viral last year."

"So basically they said, 'You made it about yourself, so we can't have you work there anymore. I'm sorry,'" Casnighi continued. Last year, Eugenio was told that he would be with Kylie all night, helping her with whatever she needed. Let's see what he said about being fired.

"It's funny because the Met Gala and the company that I'm not gonna mention, they fired me. They want models to work on the red carpet, they want people to get noticed. Like they literally told me, 'We picked you because we like you more than other people to be with this celebrity,'" he said. The model and graphic designer was fired from the Met Gala 2024 without any warning from the event.

The Italian model went on to reveal more in different videos, mentioning a new rule this year that models are not allowed to post anything about the Met Gala on their personal social media accounts after the event. He also spilled the beans on some celebrities who were super friendly, such as Billie Eilish, Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid.

