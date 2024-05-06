Rumer tells PEOPLE, "Louetta is honestly like the most famous person in our family." There is a unique link between Bruce Willis and Rumer Willis, his 1-year-old daughter. At the Jhpiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala on May 2, the actress—whom Bruce, 69, shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 61—provided PEOPLE with an update on her father's health and their connection, as well as his bond with Louetta, his granddaughter.

Rumer, 35, reports that Bruce, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, is doing incredibly well. She went on to say, "Today I have to go over there with Louetta. She "loves" to see Grandpa Bruce.

Family Spotlight: Louetta takes center stage

She mentioned that Louetta is considered the most well-known member of their family. People in her family often call to arrange playdates with Louetta alone, saying, "We're just coming over to see Louetta; we don't really want to see you." She agreed to this arrangement.

Rumer tells PEOPLE, "Last night, my sisters came over and actually babysat for the first time and actually put her down to sleep, which I was very proud of. They performed incredibly well."

Rumer also shared her motivation for going to the event hosted by Jhpiego, a nonprofit dedicated to providing innovative healthcare solutions, particularly to women and their families.

Rumer's motherhood journey and advocacy

Rumer said at the event, which also featured Ciara and Molly Sims as other famous guests, "I've always wanted to be a mom, but I feel like this past year and going through pregnancy and the first year of motherhood, it's kind of lit a fire under my passion so much more."

"I felt like there was such a staggering amount of friends who had babies at the same time that didn't have the proper access to information to really set themselves up for support," the woman further adds.

Rumer expressed her frustration about the lack of knowledge about postpartum care, hospital advocacy, and breastfeeding. She was very passionate about these subjects, so she stressed how important it is to go to events about them.

