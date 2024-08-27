General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ric's Return Stir Up Trouble in Port Charles?

On Tuesday, August 27, General Hospital promises a day full of intense encounters and unexpected revelations. Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) finds himself at the center of the drama as he runs into two of his exes, while Laura Collins (Genie Francis) brings heartbreaking news to someone in need. As tensions rise, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) has a few harsh words for Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna).

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

The episode begins with Ric Lansing’s return to Port Charles, where he crosses paths with two former lovers, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Hearst). His visit to Alexis quickly turns tense as he issues a stern warning, likely regarding the custody battle over Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and the rift it’s caused between the Davis sisters. But Ric’s day of confrontations doesn’t end there; he later encounters Elizabeth at the hospital, only to be stopped in his tracks by Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), adding to the irony of their shared history.

Meanwhile, Molly finds herself bonding with an unlikely ally, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer). As the two share a deep conversation, questions arise about whether this newfound connection will create tension between Molly and her partner TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) or his friend Josslyn Jack (Eden McCoy).

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Laura Collins delivers some difficult news—Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) is not a match for his sister Lulu Spencer (last played by Emme Rylan), leaving her fate uncertain. With Lulu’s health in jeopardy, the only hope might lie with her brother, Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). As Carly and Joss seek updates on Lulu's condition from Dr. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), the stakes continue to climb.

Finally, Tracy Quartermaine makes her feelings known in no uncertain terms. In the hospital chapel, she confronts Dante Falconeri, accusing him of stripping Lulu of her spirit and determination. The fiery exchange raises the question: does Dante truly deserve Tracy’s wrath, or is she lashing out in grief?

As Ric’s return stirs the pot and emotions run high across Port Charles, General Hospital is set to deliver a gripping episode that fans won’t want to miss. Will these confrontations lead to resolution, or only deepen the divisions? Tune in to find out how these storylines unfold and what lies ahead for your favorite characters.

