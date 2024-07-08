General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha's Warning Spell Disaster for Nina?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 8, promise a day full of dramatic revelations and tense encounters. From Drew Quartermaine's political aspirations to Sasha Gilmore Corbin's ominous prediction, the characters find themselves facing significant challenges and unexpected twists.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) will announce his candidacy for Congress during the Quartermaine picnic, expressing gratitude to his supporters and looking forward to a promising political career. However, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) will slip away from the event to confide in Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) about her unease regarding Drew's sudden career move and its impact on Scout Cain (Cosette Abinante). Dante may tease Sam about hiding from the festivities, but their conversation could delve into the secrets Sam is keeping, particularly her covert FBI hacking scheme with Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Meanwhile, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) will defend her stance on Heather Webber's (Alley Mills) potential freedom, trusting the experts' opinions despite facing backlash from Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), who is outraged by Laura's support for someone with a violent past.

At the picnic, James West (Gary James Fuller) shares a touching moment with Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), which stirs Cody's guilt. This heartfelt interaction might push Cody to confess his true parentage to Mac Scorpio (John J. York).

Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) will be visibly upset by an unexpected guest. The mystery person could be Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), whose presence might ruffle Tracy's feathers. Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) will have a private chat with Nina, potentially leading to Nina's revelation about her complicated feelings for Drew. Sasha will predict that Nina's secretive actions, especially towards Willow, are bound to lead to disaster.

Willow's impulsive behavior will also create a stir. Whether it's a surprising kiss with Drew or another spontaneous act, her actions will have significant repercussions. As Tuesday approaches, Sasha will witness a scandalous scene, adding more intrigue to the unfolding drama.

Monday's episode of General Hospital is packed with political moves, hidden agendas, and emotional confrontations. Drew's announcement, Sam's secrets, and Sasha's dire warning set the stage for a thrilling episode. Stay tuned to see how these storylines develop and the impact they will have on the residents of Port Charles.

