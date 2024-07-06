General Hospital Star Kate Mansi Announces Engagement to Producer Matt McInnis Amid 4th of July Holiday; DEETS

In the snap, McInnis could be seen placing a kiss on the actress' forehead as he held her in his arms while she placed her left hand, with the engagement ring, on his chest. They posed in front of an idyllic background complete with trees and a majestic mountain.

“Apparently today is a holiday, but I think July 3rd was even better,” McInnis captioned the post, teasing their engagement date.

Mansi commented under the post, “LGM(atty)” — a phrase she also used in a picture she posted on her Instagram Stories, which showed her taking a bite out of a sandwich with her new rock on full display. The engagement ring appears to be an emerald-cut diamond with a simple silver band.

Ahead of the surprise engagement, Mansi told Soap Opera Digest that she was planning on celebrating the Fourth of July with a low-key trip with friends in nature. "I'll be heading to a cabin to get in some much-needed nature time with my closest friends," she told the publication in an article released on Wednesday, July 3.

Several of the couple’s friends offered their congratulations in the comment section of McInnis’ post.

Mansi’s General Hospital costar Kristen Vaganos wrote that the engagement was "the best news to ever hit the internet!!!!!" Actress Hannah Masi wrote, “The caption, the ring, the couple, I love it all! Congrats you two! (red heart emoji).” The 100 star Eliza Taylor also shared her excitement over the news with a series of emojis, including a crying emoji, heart emoji, and celebration emojis.

McInnis has been featured on several of Mansi’s Instagram posts, including one in August 2023 where the couple could be seen enjoying a “safari” trip together.

She shared that she had felt “broken” and like she was a “failure” as a result of the breakup but noted that it helped her find an inner strength within herself. “Not only was I grieving the marriage I thought I was going to have, but the future that I thought I was going to have,” she shared, per Soap Opera Digest. “In that moment, there was so much peace and so much freedom. ‘No one’s coming to save me. I’ve got to pick myself up from this.’ And that was the first moment of me really reclaiming myself.”

