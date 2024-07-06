'Would Love To Find The Perfect...': Emma Roberts Reveals If She'll Ever Work With Aunt Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts recently revealed if she will share the screen with her aunt Julia Roberts in the future. She is currently making headlines for her latest movie, Space Cadet, in which she plays the role of Rex Simpson, a college dropout-turned-NASA trainee.

While discussing her new project, the Wild Child actress shared her heartfelt thoughts on working with her award-winning aunt Roberts. Read on to find out what she said about the possibility of their future dream collaboration.

Emma Roberts shares views on whether she'll ever work with her aunt, Julia Roberts

In a recent interview with Variety, Emma Roberts opened up about her latest film projects and experience working at the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Unfabulous. During her candid conversation with the outlet, Roberts shared her thoughts on working with the legendary actress Julia Roberts. She got asked if people had 'pitched' projects for her to do with her famous aunt early in her career, to which she responded by saying that "they still do."

The Aquamarine actress explained that while people have often suggested projects for her to do with her aunt, she would "love" to find the "perfect project" for them to work on together, noting that "I know that there will be something. But it’s never been the right thing."

Roberts then gushed about the Notting Hills actress, saying she's the "best" and she wants to do something with her. She noted that she and Julia Roberts send each other "books" and talk about "stuff, but it hasn’t been right," expressing that the timing and projects perhaps haven't aligned.

The Space Cadet actress also revealed that she watches her legendary aunt's movies, noting that her films are her "comfort movies" to watch when she is all by herself. "I have movies of hers downloaded on my computer that I watch for comfort," adding, "My Best Friend’s Wedding and America’s Sweethearts are my safe movies," Emma Roberts said.

Emma Roberts revealed what she learned about 'fame' with her aunt Julia Roberts

Last month, Emma Roberts appeared on the iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, where she revealed what she learned about show business with her aunt Julia Roberts. For those unversed, Roberts is the daughter of the Pretty Woman actress' older brother Eric Roberts.

She said, “I saw very up close what that [fame] really looks like with my aunt Julia,” adding, “It’s fun and it’s great, but there is a part of it that’s really scary."

The actress explained that she always wanted to create her "own path" and that fame has never been her main "goal" noting that because "fame at a certain level is kind of scary.”

Meanwhile, Emma Roberts stars as Rex Simpson in Liz W. Garcia's latest movie, Space Cadet. The film is now available to stream on Prime Video.