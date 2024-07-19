Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones Open Up About 'First' Day On Twisters Set: 'We Wore Sweatpants...'

Glen Powell and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones recently opened up about their upcoming movie Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 film Twister, which follows a new generation of storm chasers as they confront deadly tornadoes.

Powell recalled the first day on set, noting that Edgar-Jones arrived in a very stylish outfit. He mentioned that was the last time he saw her dressed up, as they both wore 'sweatpants' for the rest of the shoot. Read on further to know more details!

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones talk About the 'first' Day on Twisters set

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones discuss their first impressions of each other on the first day of filming Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters. Powell said, “What made me laugh was Daisy came in this very chic outfit with a scarf and all these different things."

The Anyone but You movie actor added that he never saw her dressed nicely again on the set, noting for the rest of the shoot, they wore "sweatpants." After his remarks, Edgar-Jones quipped that she made so much effort for that "first date" before saying we should make a good impression on the first day.

The Pond Life movie actress added that after three months of filming in challenging situations like being "blasted by a jet engine, rain, hail, and debris," she was so tired that she just slept until the last minute, put on whatever she could find, and went to the set.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Daisy Edgar-Jones Reunites With Normal People Co-Star Paul Mescal As They Attend Glastonbury Festival

Daisy Edgar-Jones says Glen Powell is one of the most 'hardworking' actors

In an interview with Variety, Daisy Edgar-Jones reflected on sharing screen with Glen Powell. The actress said her Twisters co-star Powell is "genuinely" one of the most "hardworking" actors she has ever met.

She told the outlet that she remembered seeing many books on weather and storm-chasing in his trailer, saying he's the "best scene partner" and that they both have a "similar" approach to acting.

Edgar Jones further revealed that the entire cast of this film bonded well, saying they went to a club called "Cowboys," noting it "was amazing, people would be line dancing for like hours and hours, or swing dancing."

Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters is now in theaters, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter, a meteorologist, and Glen Powell as Tyler Owens, a storm chaser.