Daisy Edgar-Jones Reunites With Normal People Co-Star Paul Mescal As They Attend Glastonbury Festival

Daisy Edgar-Jones recently shared a carousel post featuring adorable pictures of herself on Instagram as she reunited with her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal. Jones and Mescal reportedly attended the 2024 Glastonbury Festival in England, as the actress treated her followers with their fun reunion snap.

The picture shared by the actress shows Mescal standing with his arm around her shoulder as they posed together at the festival. Read on further to know more details!



Daisy Edgar-Jones shared a snap with Paul Mescal at Glastonbury Festival

As the 2024 Glastonbury Festival is in full swing, several celebrities attended the event over the weekend. Daisy Edgar-Jones also reportedly joined the event in England as she reunited with her Normal People series co-star Paul Mescal. The actress shared several snaps from her fun weekend at the festival, including a photo with Mescal. She took to Instagram and posted a carousel post featuring pictures from the event.

In one picture, the actress was posing with her co-star Mescal, who was standing with his arm around her shoulder. She rocked multiple outfits at the festival and looked beautiful in the snaps. “Glasto, you’ve been good to me @hunterbootsuk,” the Pond Life actress captioned the images.

According to The Sun, Daisy Edgar-Jones was spotted having fun with her co-star in the crowd at Worthy Farm, Somerset. They didn't have any trouble staying unnoticed at the big festival. The outlet mentioned that a source spilled that no one noticed the two actors in front of the stage during Olivia Dean's performance.

“Nobody noticed that two huge stars were standing right there in front of the stage when Olivia Dean was on," the source said, adding that it was probably "good" for Paul Mescal because he would have been "mobbed by girls" had fans noticed him.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones starred in their 2020 Hulu romantic psychological drama Normal People, based on the Sally Rooney novel. Mescal had played the role of Connell Waldron, while his co-star Jones portrayed the character of Marianne Sheridan in the series. The series depicts the intricate romance between Marianne and Connell, evolving from high school to college.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE magazine, Jones revealed her experience filming the series with the Aftersun star. She said that when they got cast in the series, they were fortunate to have "two weeks" of rehearsals before filming began.

The actress mentioned they share a similar "sense of humor," which helped them bond and enjoy working together, noting that "within the first week of filming, we were both cracking up over the stupidest things."

Meanwhile, Normal People is available for streaming on Hulu.