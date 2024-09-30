Global Citizen Festival 2024: Doja Cat, Chris Martin, Ed Sheeran And Other Major Stars Who Turned Up At Hugh Jackman-Led Event

Thousands gathered at Central Park’s iconic Green Lawn on Saturday, September 28, for the annual Global Citizen Festival, hosted by Hugh Jackman.

The yearly event, organized by Global Citizen, which calls for an end to extreme poverty, the defense of the planet, and equitable access to nutritious food, invited A-list musicians and celebrities to perform and endorse its cause at its 12th edition over the weekend.

Scroll down for pictures and performance details from the festivity attended by a crowd of 60,000

Wolverine Hosting the Event

Hugh Jackman, who took on the MC duties on Saturday, referred to the crowd at Central Park as “electric.” He added, “You are driving change—and that change can happen one action at a time.”

Did we forget to mention that the NYC weather on Saturday was not favorable for any large-scale gathering, as it was stricken by torrential rain? Despite the challenging weather conditions, the crowd and performers continued to party for a better cause.

Benson Boone Performed Minus His Signature Flips

Beautiful Things breakout singer Boone opened the show, soaking up the moment in the storm. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter first took to the piano to sing Slow It Down from his debut album Fireworks and Rollerblades, followed by the earlier mentioned viral track. And as the subhead informs, there were no flips performed by him, courtesy of the wet and slippery stage.

Everyone’s Favorite: Jelly Roll

Bringing some country vibes to NYC, Jelly Roll opened his set with Highway to Hell and Son of a Sinner before welcoming singer Jessie Murph for Wild Ones. He also gave the crowd all the feels with Save Me.

Justifying our calling him everyone’s favorite, Jelly Roll walked out in the rain to meet his admirers. “I will not let y’all stand in the rain,” he told the masses.

Doja Cat Painted the City Red

The singer, often in the news for her fashion choices, delivered an equally electric set consisting of her hits like Say So, Need to Know, and Agora Hills.

Post Malone

Malone, who recently went country with his chart-topping album F-1 Trillion, headlined the festival, performing his hit singles Circles, Rockstar, I Had Some Help, and Sunflower.

The Power of Britain

Coldplay’s Chris Martin teamed up with fellow English singer Ed Sheeran to perform renditions of Yellow, Viva La Vida, Shape of You, and Thinking Out Loud. “I’d like to say how impressed I’ve been all day watching you be an incredible audience in the most challenging of circumstances,” Martin told the crowd.

Raye, DJ Khaled, and Lisa from Blackpink were also among the performers at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, contributing to the $1 billion raised in commitments for the cause.

