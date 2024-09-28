Katy Perry, SZA, Benson Boone, And More Set To Perform At iHeartRadio's 2024 Jingle Ball Tour: Check Full Lineup And Ticket Sales Detail HERE
iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour is back with top artists like Katy Perry and SZA! Check out the full schedule and ticket details below to secure your spot at the event!
The most wonderful time of the year is almost here and so is iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Bell Tour, which has unveiled the lineup for its iconic and much-awaited holiday music event scheduled for later this year. The radio network's multi-concert festivity will span across cities like Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Miami and will feature artists including Katy Perry, SZA, Camila Cabello, Benson Boone, NCT Dreams, and more.
Continue reading for details on the performance dates and venues of the listed musical artists, as well as information about ticket sales.
List of venues, dates, and artist lineups:
Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
Date: Tuesday, December 3
Time: 7:30 p.m. CST
Venue: Dickies Arena
Lineup: Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Shaboozey, Dasha, KATSEYE, Wonho
Los Angeles
Date: Friday, December 6
Time: 7:30 p.m. PST
Venue: Intuit Dome
Lineup: SZA, Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Shaboozey, T-Pain, Paris Hilton, NCT Dream
Chicago
Date: Monday, December 9
Time: 7:00 p.m. CST
Venue: Allstate Arena
Lineup: Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, Wonho
Detroit
Date: Tuesday, December 10
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Lineup: Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, Isabel LaRosa, Wonho
New York
Date: Friday, December 13
Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Lineup: Katy Perry, Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, NCT Dream
Boston
Date: Sunday, December 15
Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
Venue: TD Garden
Lineup: Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Kesha, Benson Boone, KATSEYE
Philadelphia
Date: Monday, December 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Lineup: Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Dasha
Washington, D.C.
Date: Tuesday, December 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Capital One Arena
Lineup: Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Teddy Swims, Kesha, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Dasha, Isabel LaRosa, P1Harmony
Miami
Date: Saturday, December 21
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Kaseya Center
Lineup: Camila Cabello, The Kid LAROI, Benson Boone, Jason Derulo, Saweetie, Khalid, Tinashe, T-Pain, Isabel LaRosa, Wonho
For the tenth consecutive year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, meaning people with Capital One cards will be eligible for first access to highly sought-after tickets. For the lucky lot, the pre-sale begins on October 1 at 10 am local time and runs through Thursday, October 3 at 10 am or until the pre-sale supplies last.
General tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 4 at noon local time.
Both tickets will be available on iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
Not jinxing one's chances, but in case one fails to secure a seat at the aforementioned events, catch a roundup of the festivities on ABC on December 18. Happy Holidays well in advance.