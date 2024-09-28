Katy Perry, SZA, Benson Boone, And More Set To Perform At iHeartRadio's 2024 Jingle Ball Tour: Check Full Lineup And Ticket Sales Detail HERE

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here and so is iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Bell Tour, which has unveiled the lineup for its iconic and much-awaited holiday music event scheduled for later this year. The radio network's multi-concert festivity will span across cities like Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Miami and will feature artists including Katy Perry, SZA, Camila Cabello, Benson Boone, NCT Dreams, and more.

Continue reading for details on the performance dates and venues of the listed musical artists, as well as information about ticket sales.

List of venues, dates, and artist lineups:

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Date: Tuesday, December 3

Time: 7:30 p.m. CST

Venue: Dickies Arena

Lineup: Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Shaboozey, Dasha, KATSEYE, Wonho

Los Angeles

Date: Friday, December 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Venue: Intuit Dome

Lineup: SZA, Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Shaboozey, T-Pain, Paris Hilton, NCT Dream

Chicago

Date: Monday, December 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. CST

Venue: Allstate Arena

Lineup: Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, Wonho

Detroit

Date: Tuesday, December 10

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Lineup: Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, Isabel LaRosa, Wonho

New York

Date: Friday, December 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Lineup: Katy Perry, Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, NCT Dream

Advertisement

Boston

Date: Sunday, December 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

Lineup: Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Kesha, Benson Boone, KATSEYE

Philadelphia

Date: Monday, December 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Lineup: Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Dasha

Washington, D.C.

Date: Tuesday, December 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

Lineup: Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Teddy Swims, Kesha, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Dasha, Isabel LaRosa, P1Harmony

Miami

Date: Saturday, December 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

Lineup: Camila Cabello, The Kid LAROI, Benson Boone, Jason Derulo, Saweetie, Khalid, Tinashe, T-Pain, Isabel LaRosa, Wonho

For the tenth consecutive year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, meaning people with Capital One cards will be eligible for first access to highly sought-after tickets. For the lucky lot, the pre-sale begins on October 1 at 10 am local time and runs through Thursday, October 3 at 10 am or until the pre-sale supplies last.

Advertisement

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 4 at noon local time.

Both tickets will be available on iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne .

Not jinxing one's chances, but in case one fails to secure a seat at the aforementioned events, catch a roundup of the festivities on ABC on December 18. Happy Holidays well in advance.