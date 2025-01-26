Gloria Romero, the Queen of Philippine Cinema, Passes Away at 91

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Gloria Romero, beloved as the Queen of Philippine Cinema, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25 at the age of 91. Her daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, confirmed the sad news on social media, writing a heartfelt message to honor her late mother.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of my beloved Mother, Gloria Galla Gutierrez aka Gloria Romero, who peacefully joined our Creator earlier today,” Gutierrez shared. She also thanked for the public's support, prayers, and condolences, stating, “She will surely be missed dearly.”

Born Gloria Borrego Galla on January 16, 1933, in Denver, Colorado, Romero started her acting career at the young age of 16 during the golden era of Philippine cinema. Her first major role was in the film Cofradia, and she quickly became a household name.

Romero went on to star in a series of iconic films including Pilya, Despachadora, and Dalagang Ilocana. Her performance in these roles earned her the prestigious FAMAS Best Actress award.

Over the years, she continued to captivate audiences with standout performances in movies such as Bilangin Ang Bituin Sa Langit, where she starred alongside Nora Aunor, Tanging Yaman, Magnifico, and Rainbow Sunset.

In addition to her successful film career, Romero made a significant impact on television. She portrayed memorable characters in hit shows such as Palibhasa Lalake, where she played Minerva Chavez, and Familia Zaragoza, where she was seen as Doña Amparo.

Her final television role was as Lola Goreng in Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko. Throughout her career, Romero appeared in over 250 films and television shows, cementing her place as the First Lady of Philippine Cinema.

Gloria Romero was married to actor Juancho Gutierrez, though the couple parted ways after 12 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, including Maritess Gutierrez, who has shared her mother’s legacy with fans around the world.

