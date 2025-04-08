Box Office: Chris Hemsworth’s top 5 non-MCU hits ranked as he gears up for crime thriller with Halle Berry

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to box office success, thanks to his hammer-wielding role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But outside the superhero realm as well, he has carved out a solid career, tackling everything from fantasy epics to sci-fi blockbusters and offbeat comedies. Now, he is gearing up for Crime 101, a gritty crime thriller that sees him stepping into the role of a cunning jewel thief.

As anticipation builds for his return to realistic, character-driven storytelling, it's the perfect time to revisit Hemsworth’s highest-grossing non-MCU endeavors, proving that his star power goes far beyond Asgard. Have a look at it below!

Chris Hemsworth’s Highest-Grossing Non-MCU Films

Snow White and the Huntsman — USD 386 million

In the dark reimagining of the classic Disney fairytale, Hemsworth stars as Eric the huntsman, who is ordered to kill the titular princess but ends up becoming her protector. Appearing opposite Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron, Hemsworth managed to turn the fantasy epic into his highest-grossing film outside the Marvel universe.

Star Trek — USD 386 million

Though his screen time in the entry was brief, Hemsworth’s emotional turn as George Kirk, father of James T. Kirk, made an early impact in his career. The J.J. Abrams directorial marked the reboot of the sci-fi franchise and introduced the Australian hunk to a global audience.

Ghostbusters — USD 229 million

Hemsworth showcased his comedic chops as Kevin Beckman, the featherbrained receptionist of the all-female Ghostbusters squad. While polarizing among fans, the Paul Feig-directed flick drew strong box office returns and praise for the actor’s never-seen-before comic timing.

Men in Black: International — USD 180 million

Reuniting with Tessa Thompson (Thor Franchise), Hemsworth played Agent H in this globe-trotting spin-off. Despite lukewarm reviews, the franchise name and the duo’s chemistry helped drive respectable earnings.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War — USD 165 million

A follow-up to Snow White and the Huntsman, Hemsworth returned as Eric, this time sharing the screen with Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, and Charlize Theron. Though not as successful as its predecessor, the fantasy sequel still delivered solid numbers.

As Crime 101 moves through post-production, all eyes are on whether Hemsworth can add a new non-MCU hit to his name. The release date for the movie hasn’t been unveiled yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for an update on it, as we’ll certainly be the first to report.

