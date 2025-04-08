Colleen Hoover's Verity: Check Out Her Book-to-Movie Adaptations as Latest Film Wraps Filming Amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Drama

Colleen Hoover gripped the fans with her amazing novels that mesmerized the readers as they devoured the words. While she is known for her emotional novels, many of her books are now being adapted into Hollywood movies, including the recently released Blake Lively-starring It Ends with Us.

Let's get to know what she had been working on that is now being adapted into many lovable features.

It Ends with Us

Starting with the one that is being talked about for a lot of things. The novel was first released back in 2016. With being a popular outing on Booktok, it went on to be a top-selling print book in 2022. Later, Justin Baldoni optioned the book’s rights in 2019 and Hoover made the casting announcement in January 2023, announcing Blake Lively to be its lead actress.

However, it all saw a major backlash due to the age difference between the film and book characters, as well as the backlash over Lily’s outfits.

Verity

This one’s a bit different from Colleen Hoover's usual work of art. Verity is not a romantic entry but a mystery novel full of jump scares.

This book is about an accident and will star Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett as well as Dakota Johnson in the film adaptation.

Confess

The title follows the story of Auburn, a young lady having a mystery all around her. She does all that is possible in her power to not fall in love after meeting an artist, Owen.

Go90 adapted this novel as a TV series and premiered it in April 2017.

Regretting You

This tale talks about a mother-daughter duo, Morgan and Vlara. A film adaptation of the novel was announced in 2024 and is set to star Allison Willaims and Mckenna Grace.

Reminders of him

Universal Pictures landed the film deal on Hoover’s 2022 book in October 2024. This story follows a troubled young mother named Kenna Rowan.

