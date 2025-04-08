Good Bad Ugly Day 1 North America Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar’s film shows REASONABLE trending in advance booking

Ajith Kumar’s next big commercial entertainer, Good Bad Ugly, is up for its release soon on 8 April. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, also co-starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja among the leads. As it enjoys its solid phase of advance booking in India, the hype for Good Bad Ugly is not so great in North America but yet decent enough.

Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking for North America Premieres

The much-awaited Ajith Kumar does not seem to be solid in its trends but is yet at a decent enough position in North America, judging by its pre-sales. To date, the film has sold tickets worth USD 230K in North America with 2 days to go for the release. Out of this current total, the US has shown a gross of over USD 148K with 7k tickets sold. Taking a look at Ajith Kumar’s last release in the same duration, Vidaamuyarchi was performing slightly better than Good Bad Ugly in the same region.

Two days before the film’s release, Vidaamuyarchi had grossed over USD 242K for its North American premiere, where the US contributed with USD 167K. Though this does not show any huge difference, it does indicate a slight lack in the upcoming film’s craze, with just a 5% boost needed to match the previous Ajith Kumar release. Notably, Vidaamuyarchi ended its pre-sales with USD 300K gross in the US, which further led to an opening of USD 452K, the career best of Ajith in the said overseas territory.

Currently, it is difficult to say whether Good Bad Ugly pre-sales for its premieres in North America can overtake Vidaamuyarchi or not. If it continues with the same trend, it can be the 2nd highest North America opener of Ajith’s career.

More About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly is set to release on 10 April 2025. The film is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead alongside Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand, Priya Prakash Varrier, Raghu Ram, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup, Shine Tom Chacko and others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

