The White Lotus Season 3 Creator Mike White REACTS to Viewer Complaints Over 'Boring' Pace: 'Get the F**k Out...'

The White Lotus’ season 3 was nothing short of a success, where many people online became busy appreciating the show and discussing its minute details. But on the other hand, there’s a section of the audience who seemingly felt that this season was slow-paced and also appeared to have complained about it being boring.

Now responding to the criticism made by the viewers, the show’s creator, Mike White, reacted by sharing his candid opinions on the White Lotus podcast.

White mentioned that there were complaints about how there was “no plot,” which was something he found “weird.” He shared, “It never did… part of me is just like, 'Bro, this is the vibe. I’m world-building. If you don’t want to go to bed with me, then get out of my bed.”

The show creator also said, “Get the f**k out of my bed. Don’t come home with me. Don’t get naked in my bed. Get the f**k out of my bed. Obviously, something is going to happen.”

In the usual White Lotus fashion, S3 brought in major unexpected twists and turns. Many occurrences happened that were seemingly not anticipated by the show’s loyal fan base. The finale, along with potential easter eggs in the latest season, is being heavily discussed online by the netizens.

This season included a group of talented actors who did not disappoint with their work. The cast includes Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Lalisa Manobal, Tayme, Christian Freidel, Patravadi Mejudhon, Jon Gries, Charlotte Le Bon, and many more.

The audience can catch seasons 1, 2, and 3 of The White Lotus on MAX.

